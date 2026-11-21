Michael van Gerwen defeated Tom Sykes 16:11 in the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final in Wolverhampton and advanced to the tournament semi-finals. Both players hit a nine-darter — a perfect leg completed with nine darts — in the match, Sky Sports reports.

Two perfect legs

Dutch darts player van Gerwen produced a nine-darter in the very first leg of the match. After two maximum scores of 180, he finished the leg with hits in the treble 20 and 19 segments and double 12. It was his first nine-darter on Sky Sports broadcasts since 2012.

In the sixth leg, Sykes also completed the leg with nine darts. At that point, van Gerwen's average was 124 points per three darts, while Sykes' was 112.

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Turning point in the match

Sykes led 8:6, but van Gerwen seized the initiative and moved ahead to 12:9 by winning five of the next six legs. He later extended his lead to 14:9, and finished the match by breaking his opponent's throw and hitting the bull.

Sykes, who was making his tournament debut, finished the match with an average of 101.50 and scored 180 points 12 times. Van Gerwen, who won the Grand Slam in 2015, 2016 and 2017, remains in contention for a fourth title.

After the match, van Gerwen told Sky Sports that he had been going through a difficult period and had not been performing at his usual level. He called his performance fantastic and praised Sykes' display.

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