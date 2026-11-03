Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a phone call with Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, urged Manila to curb the rhetoric of politicians criticizing Beijing. He called the actions of certain Philippine politicians “outrageous, irrational and unacceptable,” South China Morning Post reports.

According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, Wang Yi said that some politicians in the Philippines had repeatedly attacked and “slandered” China because of political bias and personal interests, crossing Beijing’s “red lines.” He also accused them of politicizing ordinary economic, trade and humanitarian contacts, as well as violating the lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens and institutions in the Philippines.

Demand to Manila

The Chinese minister demanded that the Philippine government urge the relevant individuals to exercise restraint and ensure a “rational and consistent voice” in policy toward China. Wang Yi also said that China-Philippines relations were facing “malicious interference.”

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After the conversation, Lazaro wrote on social media platform X that the sides had held a “frank and constructive discussion.” According to her, they emphasized the need to continue diplomatic dialogue and properly manage differences based on mutual respect.

Strained relations

China’s readout following the call said that Beijing and Manila had reached a basic consensus on improving and developing bilateral relations. The sides agreed to maintain diplomatic dialogue, work to remove internal and external obstacles in relations, and responsibly manage differences.

The conversation took place amid public disputes between Philippine officials and Chinese diplomats over the South China Sea and regional security. During the call, Wang Yi also urged the Philippines to adhere in practice to the one-China policy and exercise caution on maritime issues. The article notes that Beijing is concerned about the strengthening of the Philippines’ military cooperation with the United States and Japan.

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