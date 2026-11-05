Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the 11th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation format in Beijing, China, called on participants to oppose external interference and incitement to bloc confrontation. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Lancang-Mekong Cooperation

Wang Yi called on participating countries to develop the cooperation they have pursued over the past decade and open a new “golden decade.” According to him, the Lancang-Mekong mechanism should remain at the forefront of regional cooperation and serve as a model of solidarity among Global South countries.

The format includes China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. The mechanism was created in 2016; it was named after the Lancang River in China, which is called the Mekong in other countries.

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Trade, technology and security

The Chinese minister also proposed strengthening coordination on regional development and security, aligning development strategies, and promoting the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment. He stressed the expansion of cooperation in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and smart agriculture.

Wang Yi called on more Mekong countries to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), which China launched this year with headquarters in Shanghai. He also proposed developing a cross-border early warning mechanism for natural disasters, strengthening capacities for their prevention, mitigation and response, as well as intensifying the fight against cross-border crime.

The meeting was attended by Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Myanmar's Planning Minister Aung Kyaw Ho, and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

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