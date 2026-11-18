Researchers have identified in modern humans a genetic variant inherited from Neanderthals that is associated with a slightly smaller occipital lobe volume and a lower likelihood of schizophrenia. Live Science reports on the findings of evolutionary geneticists Hugo Zeberg and Svante Pääbo, published in the journal PNAS.

A variant linked to brain development

The scientists analyzed the genomes of modern humans in search of variants that may affect the size of the occipital lobe and were likely inherited from Neanderthals. One such variant is associated with the DAAM1 gene, which a previous 2019 study linked to brain development.

This variant was found only in modern humans outside Africa, as well as in five Neanderthal genomes. The occipital lobe is located at the back of the skull and contains the visual cortex, which is involved in processing signals from the eyes. In Neanderthals, this area was relatively larger than in modern humans.

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Link to schizophrenia

According to the study, each copy of the Neanderthal variant was associated with a reduction in occipital lobe volume of approximately 0.85 cubic centimeters. At the same time, the researchers found no obvious link between this variant and the intellectual abilities of modern humans.

Having two copies of the DAAM1 variant was associated with an almost 10% reduction in the likelihood of schizophrenia. The authors noted that a connection between this effect and the visual cortex can only be assumed: there is currently no evidence of such a relationship. Tony Capra, an evolutionary geneticist independent of the study, noted that one variant does not reflect all the genetic differences of Neanderthals that may have influenced the structure of their brains.

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