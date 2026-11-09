A research team led by KAIST found that the ZF2-4-P9 variant of a zinc-finger protein fragment may suppress the formation of toxic amyloid-beta aggregates, a peptide associated with Alzheimer’s disease. In transgenic mice modeling this disease, administration of ZF2-4-P9 reduced amyloid-beta deposits in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus by about 53% in each of these areas compared with the control group, News-Medical reports.

How the protein fragment works

Scientists studied the ZF2-4 zinc-finger protein segment, known primarily for its role in gene regulation. Using computer modeling and experiments, they found that this segment directly binds to regions of amyloid-beta involved in its aggregation.

This binding prevented the formation of long intertwined amyloid-beta fibrils that are toxic to cells and promoted the formation of less toxic aggregates. When ZF2-4 was applied to already formed fibrils, they broke down into short, thin fragments, and their toxicity to cells decreased.

To deliver the protein to the brain through the blood-brain barrier, researchers attached a short peptide to ZF2-4. The resulting brain-penetrating variant was named ZF2-4-P9.

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Results in mice

In animals that received ZF2-4-P9, excessive activation of microglia, the brain’s immune cells, also decreased. In the cerebral cortex, this indicator was about 29% lower, and in the hippocampus, about 50% lower than in the control group.

Behavioral tests showed improved recognition memory: the mice better distinguished a familiar object from a new one. At the same time, no statistically significant improvement was recorded in other memory and learning tests. The study was conducted in animals, so further work is needed to assess the approach’s effectiveness and long-term safety for humans.

The study results were published online on September 30, 2026, in the journal Advanced Science.

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