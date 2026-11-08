Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie defeated Asseco Resovia Rzeszów 3:0 in the fifth-round match of Poland's TAURON Liga. The match in Rzeszów, Poland, moved Michał Winiarski's team into first place in the standings, Interia Sport reports.

Visitors held the advantage in three sets

The visitors won the first set 25:19. Warta took an early 6:2 lead, while Aaron Russell scored the final point of the set with an attack from the left side of the court. Tomasz Fornal played effectively for the winners, and the team from Zawiercie stopped Karol Butryn's attacks with blocks at key moments.

The second set was the most tense. Resovia led 12:10, but Warta responded with two aces from Kamil Rychlicki. At 22:22, the teams continued into extra points, and an ace by Mateusz Bieniek gave the visitors a 28:26 victory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fornal's serve helped in the third set

The contest was also even at the start of the third set. Fornal's serve and a block against Artur Szalpuk's attack helped the visitors extend their lead. Warta won the set 25:18 and finished the match without dropping a set.

Following the victory, the team from Zawiercie became the leader of the TAURON Liga. At the same time, it has played two more matches than Bogdanka LUK Lublin, which had previously led the standings.

Read us on