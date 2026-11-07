In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the value of real estate transactions in the first nine months of 2026 amounted to Dh171.26 billion, or $46.6 billion. This is more than 76% higher than in the same period last year, The National reports, citing the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, Adrec.

Sales and mortgages

The total number of transactions rose by almost a third to 38,483. The value of sales exceeded Dh120 billion, while the number of purchase and sale transactions increased by almost 50% to 23,749.

Mortgage activity amounted to about Dh46 billion, more than 30% higher year on year. The number of mortgage transactions increased by 13.2%. Over the nine months, Adrec also approved 54 new projects, while the number of licences issued to real estate market professionals increased by a third.

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Areas and investment

The highest transaction value was recorded on Al Reem Island, at Dh29.86 billion. It was followed by Al Hudayriyat Island with Dh28.62 billion, Saadiyat Island with Dh18.69 billion, Yas Island with Dh13.4 billion and Zayed City with Dh5.36 billion.

Foreign investment in Abu Dhabi's investment zones rose 131% year on year to Dh86.11 billion, accounting for 81% of the total investment value. Foreign direct investment by non-resident individuals in the capital's real estate reached Dh17.22 billion, exceeding the figure for all of 2025, Dh8.2 billion.

In July, Adrec said that rents for residential, commercial and industrial real estate would not be increased until further notice. The exception is areas managed by the Abu Dhabi financial centre ADGM, including Al Maryah and Al Reem islands.

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