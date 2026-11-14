Washington Spirit defeated Utah Royals 2-1 in the semifinal of the US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) playoffs and reached the tournament final for the third consecutive time. Tanzanian footballer Clara Luvanga scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute, The Guardian reports.

Luvanga’s decisive goal

Luvanga capitalized on a poor pass from Nuria Rábano that went past Utah central defender Tatum Milazzo. The Washington player chipped the ball over goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn, who had come out to meet her. It was Luvanga’s second goal in the current playoffs and her fourth across all competitions since joining from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in September.

Utah Royals opened the scoring in the second minute, when Cloé Lacasse scored after a corner kick. The goal was the fastest in NWSL playoff history. Six minutes later, Spirit equalized: Luvanga played a diagonal pass to Trinity Rodman, who sent a low cross from the left flank, and Sofia Cantore beat a defender to score with her first touch.

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Fifth final for the club

This will be Washington Spirit’s fifth NWSL championship final and third in a row. The team, which won the title in 2021, will compete for its second championship at its home Audi Field after securing the right to host the final in June.

Washington’s opponent will be the winner of the second semifinal between Gotham and Kansas City Current. If Gotham reaches the final, the teams will repeat the 2025 title-match pairing, when Gotham defeated Spirit 1-0 in San Jose.

Washington head coach Adrian Gonzalez noted that the team had little time to work with Luvanga, but she learns quickly and understands the team’s needs and the league’s requirements.

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