In Australia, Wadjawadja community member Vivianne-Lee Watson runs free traditional weaving workshops in her hometown of Woorabinda in central Queensland. During the sessions, participants also do beadwork, make jewellery and paint.

As ABC News reports, Watson began learning weaving six and a half years ago while working at a local women's shelter. At first, she agreed to make a bracelet, and over the following day she wove a basket. Earlier this year, she left a stable full-time job to focus on her own business.

A space for communication

The sessions have become a place for local women not only to learn the craft but also to socialise. Woorabinda resident Annie Asse said participants can simply come and talk if they do not want to do creative work. According to her, nobody judges anyone at these meetings.

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Veronica Johnson, who moved to Woorabinda from Palm Island this year, said the workshops helped her meet new people and become more open in communication. Another town resident, Patricia Rankin, believes that passing on crafts and traditions helps people remember their origins and feel their own importance.

Passing the tradition on to children

Indigenous Australian weaving practices have a history spanning tens of thousands of years. The ancestors of Indigenous peoples made baskets, bags, nets and fish traps from reeds, bark and plants. For Watson, weaving became a way to reconnect not only with her Wadjawadja heritage, but also with the Mayi-Yapi culture in the Gulf region, as well as her Torres Strait Islander roots.

Watson teaches the craft to people of different ages, including her two daughters, aged seven and 10. Her older daughter recently received an order for woven earrings from an employee of the local health service.

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