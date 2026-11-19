Jermaine Wattimena defeated reigning champion Luke Littler 10:8 in the Grand Slam of Darts last-16 match in Wolverhampton. According to Sky Sports, the defeat ended Littler’s title defence.

Wattimena’s performance

Wattimena posted an average of 101.7. According to the outlet, he outscored the world number one and outplayed him in every aspect of the game.

Littler will not join Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen on the list of players who have won the Grand Slam of Darts three times in a row.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Upcoming matches

Four matches are scheduled for the second round on Thursday. Luke Humphries will play Tom Sykes, James Wade will face Michael van Gerwen, Gian van Veen will meet Martin Schindler, and Gabriel Clemens will play the winner of Group P.

The competition in Wolverhampton will continue until November 22.

Read us on