Kenyan social entrepreneur Wawira Njiru has won the 2026 German Africa Prize. She was recognized for the work of Food4Education, an organization that provides meals to about 600,000 children in Kenya every day, Deutsche Welle reports.

Njiru founded Food4Education after a small fundraising campaign to provide meals for 25 schoolchildren. At the age of 21, she planned to feed 100 children every day. The organization now employs about 6,000 people, more than 70% of whom are women.

Meal tracking system

Food4Education operates in 19,000 schools across the country and provides more than 600,000 meals every day. The model is funded through donations, government support and small contributions from parents. In some cases, this contribution amounts to 5 Kenyan shillings, or about 3 US cents.

For payments and record-keeping, the organization uses the Tap-to-Eat system. Children have wristbands that record when they receive a meal. The system makes it possible to track parents' payments, the number of portions actually served, and to determine the reasons if a child does not collect a meal.

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Supplies from farmers

About 80% of the food distributed by Food4Education comes from smallholder farmers. This provides producers with a stable market, while allowing school meals to use fresh local products.

According to data cited by DW, students at schools participating in the program miss classes less often and demonstrate better academic results. Njiru plans to increase the program's daily reach to 1 million children.

The German Africa Prize has been awarded by the German Africa Foundation since 1993. It honors representatives of African countries whose ideas and work offer solutions to global problems. Njiru is to receive the award from Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Reem Alabali Radovan.

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