Researchers at the University of Arkansas demonstrated a method for 3D-printing small interlocking blocks from lunar regolith simulant without adding binders. The blocks, whose connection principle is similar to LEGO pieces, could potentially help produce construction materials directly on the Moon, ScienceDaily reports.

Printing without binders

For the experiment, the team used laser powder bed fusion technology. A thin layer of powder is applied to a platform and heated by a concentrated light source, joining the particles through sintering. The next layer is then added and the process is repeated, gradually forming a three-dimensional object.

Because samples of actual lunar material are difficult to access, the scientists used the commercial Lunar Highlands Regolith Simulant, or LHS-1. It was developed to resemble samples delivered by NASA Apollo missions in the 1960s and early 1970s.

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Previous attempts to print structures from regolith involved using additional substances that hold particles together. In the new approach, particles of the regolith simulant were joined together without such a component. The researchers produced blocks several centimeters wide, including cross-shaped and H-shaped ones.

The strength of the blocks still needs to be improved

The experimental products can support their own weight, but are not yet suitable for structures that must withstand additional loads. Compared with objects made using binders, blocks made solely from regolith simulant have more internal pores and lower strength.

Before the technology can be used on the Moon, researchers also need to determine how the printing process will work in a vacuum and under low-gravity conditions. The study's senior author, Wang Shou, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering, believes that after further refinement, the method could become a way to manufacture building elements and larger structures for permanent lunar settlements. The results were published in the journal NPJ Advanced Manufacturing.

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