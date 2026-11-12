A team led by the University of Edinburgh found that experience and environmental changes can restructure connections between nerve cells in many areas of the mouse brain. As News-Medical reports, the scientists used synaptome mapping, which combines high-resolution microscopy and automated image analysis. The method made it possible to study billions of individual synapses throughout the animals' brains.

Different responses of synapse types

The mice were kept in an enriched environment with running wheels, changing mazes and broader opportunities for social interaction. This experience was studied both during the animals' development and in adulthood.

The researchers recorded changes in different synapse populations across many brain regions. The number of some types of synapses increased or decreased under the influence of the environment, while others did not change. At the same time, the overall density of synapses in the brain did not increase. The study's authors believe that the type and properties of synaptic connections, rather than their total number, may be more important for such changes.

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Changes after vision restriction

Separately, the scientists covered one eye of the mice for a week to trace how a change in sensory experience affects the brain. Synaptic changes were detected not only in areas associated with vision, but also in zones involved in processing other sensations and memory.

The study's first author, Hanan Woods of the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences and Cardiovascular Science, noted that sensory experience and environmental influence alter the molecular landscape of synapses throughout the brain. The work was published in the journal Nature Communications. The research group also included scientists from Cardiff University and the University of Strathclyde; the study was supported by Wellcome, the European Research Council and the Simons Foundation.

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