Host Jon Stewart reacted ironically to Robert Pattinson being appointed as the next actor to play James Bond in Monday's episode of The Daily Show. As Variety reports, at the start of his monologue, the comedian recalled that Pattinson had already played Batman and joked that one such role was enough for the actor.

Joke about the new Agent 007

Stewart addressed the subject of the new Bond at the beginning of the episode. He commented on the choice of Pattinson for the role of Agent 007 with surprise and humor, comparing it with the actor's previous portrayal of Batman.

The remark about Pattinson was only one of the episodes in the monologue. The host also mentioned a nationwide Outlook outage and a four-hour federal suspension of flights in the United States.

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Topics involving Nvidia and technology companies

Stewart then moved on to the situation surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and reports of his possible return to the company. He also showed a clip featuring a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he would not object to Huang being reinstated at Nvidia.

In Stewart's view, this story demonstrates the significant influence of technology companies and discussions about regulating the industry. In his satirical commentary, the host also mentioned the argument about competition with China.

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