Wainwright may miss Wales match against New Zealand — BBC Sport

Wales number eight Aaron Wainwright may miss the Nations Championship match against New Zealand, which will take place in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. The 29-year-old rugby player has suffered a leg injury, is wearing a protective boot and did not train on Tuesday, BBC Sport reports.

An important loss for Wales

Wainwright started in Wales' 28-21 win over Japan. In that game, he made his 71st appearance for the national team and was the most experienced forward in the squad. The Leicester rugby player is also the Welsh team's most effective forward in carrying the ball forward.

Head coach Steve Tandy will announce the squad for the game on Thursday. Assistant coach Dan Lydiate noted that Wainwright has not yet been ruled out of contention for the match. According to him, the injury is minor and the athlete is wearing the protective boot as a precaution. The medical staff are working to prepare the player for the encounter.

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Possible replacement

Cardiff's Taine Basham is considered the main candidate to replace Wainwright. He was called up to the national team after strong performances at number eight in Welsh club rugby this season. Another option is Scarlets forward Taine Plumtree. Basham has not played for Wales since the 2024 Six Nations, and he last started in 2022.

The Wales-New Zealand match will take place on November 14 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. New Zealand winger Will Jordan will miss the game due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, centre Jordie Barrett has completed head injury assessment protocols and is available for selection.

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