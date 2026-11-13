As Breaking Defense reports, the United Kingdom has formalized its intention to purchase three carrier vessels from Norway for the deployment of uncrewed maritime mine-hunting systems. The decision was agreed in Oslo during the Atlantic Future Forum by UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting and his Norwegian counterpart, Tore O. Sandvik.

Participation in the Norwegian program

£90 million, or $119.1 million, has been allocated for the project. The United Kingdom will join Norway's standardized P1118 vessel program, under which maritime support vessels for autonomous mine countermeasure systems are being developed.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the vessels will be built on the same project family as the Norwegian naval version of the P1118. The ministry said this would allow sailors to remain farther from hazardous areas and support anti-submarine capabilities on NATO's northern flank.

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The first vessel is expected in 2031

The first vessel is planned to be delivered in 2031. The agreement also provides London with an option to order three more such vessels.

The UK defence ministry linked the strengthening of mine countermeasure capabilities to the growing threat from sea mines, including in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the ministry, Tehran began mine operations to restrict shipping after the war in Iran began in February. The UK Ministry of Defence called these operations illegal and said they had caused significant disruption to global energy trade.

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