The UK government plans to complete a major review of nuclear energy regulation rules by the end of 2027. The reform is intended to speed up the licensing and approval of new nuclear projects without weakening safety requirements, OilPrice reports.

Shorter assessment periods

The Office for Nuclear Regulation, the Environment Agency and Wales’ environmental body Natural Resources Wales plan to reduce the review of a nuclear reactor design from approximately three to four years to two. The government also wants to simplify planning procedures and environmental approvals, which had previously delayed project implementation.

The changes are part of a plan to increase nuclear capacity to 24 GW by 2050. According to the publication, this is intended to help prepare for a projected increase in energy demand in Britain of around 40% by 2035.

The 2025 nuclear regulation review identified fragmented oversight in the sector and proposed 47 recommendations. They concern coordinating regulators’ work, safety assessments and avoiding repeated reviews of identical reactor designs.

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Cooperation with the US and small reactors

In September 2025, the United Kingdom and the United States signed the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy. It provides for the exchange of regulatory assessments of applications for new reactors in order to avoid duplicating reviews. This is expected to facilitate the participation of US companies in British nuclear projects.

In 2025, the government selected Rolls-Royce SMR to build the country’s first small modular reactors. The programme is supported by $3.4 billion in funding over four years. Rolls-Royce’s Gwyndod small modular reactor project is planned to be developed at the Wylfa site in Wales, where a decommissioned Magnox nuclear power station is located.

At the same time, the Centre for British Progress reported in September that only 10 of the 47 recommendations of the Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce had been implemented. In the publication’s view, the government needs to accelerate the review of regulatory rules to meet the plan by the end of 2027.

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