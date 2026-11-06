The UK government plans to require employers to state salaries in job advertisements. The government is expected to submit the relevant bill to parliament in the near future, Der Spiegel reports.

Support for young job seekers

The initiative is linked to an intention to reduce the number of young people who are not working, studying or undergoing vocational training. In the UK, there are nearly one million such people aged 16 to 24 — 13% of this age group and one of the highest rates in Europe.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that people should know how much a job pays before spending time and effort applying. According to the government, the requirement could also increase pay transparency and counter inequality that may put women at a disadvantage.

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Salaries in job advertisements

According to estimates by the UK professional association for human resources management, CIPD, slightly more than two in five employers always state a salary range in job advertisements. At the same time, fewer than one in five employers always specify the exact amount of pay.

The EU Pay Transparency Directive 2023/970 is in force in the EU. It provides that employers must inform candidates of the starting salary or its range before an interview.

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