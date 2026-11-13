The United Kingdom and Azerbaijan signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership in Ireland. The document was signed by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who took part in the European Political Community summit. According to Anadolu Agency, the sides confirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in defense and security.

Defense and security

The declaration provides for the long-term strengthening of defense and security cooperation to maintain regional peace and stability. The countries also plan to strengthen their ability to deter, prevent and respond to shared threats.

The sides are to maintain regular high-level contacts and deepen coordination on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. Defense cooperation will focus on training, capability development and enhancing interoperability. The countries will also consider opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry, including joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

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Economy, transport and education

Britain and Azerbaijan stated their intention to expand trade and investment ties and promote sustainable, inclusive and diversified economic growth. Renewable energy, infrastructure and services were named among the priority sectors. The sides also plan to promote long-term commercial partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The declaration separately mentions support for the development of the Middle Corridor, as well as transport, logistics and infrastructure projects for cross-border trade and investment. The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is to be the key platform for joint initiatives. The countries will also deepen cooperation in higher and vocational education, as well as digital and technical skills. Every year, the sides will hold a strategic partnership meeting to assess progress and determine further priorities.

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