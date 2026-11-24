On November 24, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Yemen’s Houthis over attacks on international shipping, as well as missile and drone strikes in the region. The National reports.

Sanctions against Houthi representatives

British authorities also announced restrictions against four senior individuals linked to Houthi governing bodies. They are accused of involvement in torture, rape and other serious abuses against detainees held by the movement.

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The UK government stated that the Houthis are deliberately seeking to undermine stability in the Middle East. According to London’s assessment, their conduct in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait continues to disrupt global supply chains and increase pressure on the cost of living for British families.

Foreign secretary’s statement

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband called the renewed Houthi aggression directed against the United Kingdom’s partners and civilians unacceptable. He stated that those involved in such actions must be held accountable, and that the new restrictions demonstrate London’s readiness to protect British interests and stability in the region.

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