The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on eight construction and development companies involved in expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank, as well as on the Israeli group Tzav 9. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement from the UK Foreign Office.

Sanctions against companies

The British department said the restrictions are intended to disrupt the companies’ financial flows and weaken their ability to support further construction in the West Bank. London described the package as a response to the accelerated expansion of settlements. According to the British side, the Israeli government not only failed to halt this expansion but also facilitated and encouraged it.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband introduced the sanctions package. The Foreign Office said this is the first such package since the September review of the British government’s approach to Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank and the expansion of the global human rights sanctions regime.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions against Tzav 9

Separate sanctions target Tzav 9, an Israeli group that, according to the British side, organized and carried out blockades of humanitarian convoys heading to Gaza, including in October. Miliband said that protecting the two-state solution is a key guiding principle of the British government’s approach.

According to him, the United Kingdom is ready to work with Israel’s new government and the Palestinian Authority to achieve lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians. The head of the UK Foreign Office also said that the current situation in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable.

Read us on