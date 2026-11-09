By 2030, China’s Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area is expected to gain 100 million kW of solar capacity. The region is also expected to have 35 million kW of offshore wind capacity and 63 million kW of clean electricity transmitted from other regions to Guangdong’s power grid.

Power supply indicators

These figures were announced at the 2026 Greater Bay Area Global Economic Forum in Guangzhou, which ran from Friday to Sunday, ECNS reports.

During a parallel session on energy transition and sustainable development, the Greater Bay Area Power Development Cooperation Organization was established. It released an initiative for closer cooperation in the energy sector between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

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Grids and power transmission

Guangdong Power Grid Co., part of China Southern Power Grid, proposed building a new power grid through the coordinated development of a flexible backbone grid, resilient distribution grids and flexible microgrids.

Two 3 million kW flexible direct-current transmission projects in Guangzhou and Dongguan, together with the Greater Bay Area’s 500-kilovolt ring grid, increased electricity exchange capacity between eastern and western Guangdong by 150%.

Joint commissioning work and testing are also underway for a flexible direct-current transmission project intended to connect offshore wind farms in the South China Sea with the Greater Bay Area. Once completed, the project is expected to supply the region with clean electricity from these wind farms.

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