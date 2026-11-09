Large dog breeds lose LINE1 methylation faster — ScienceAlert

Researchers who analyzed data from 894 dogs in the Dog Aging Project found that large breeds lost approximately 35% more DNA methylation each year in regions associated with LINE1 transposons than small breeds. This may be one molecular explanation for why large dogs generally age faster and live shorter lives, ScienceAlert reports.

The role of mobile DNA elements

In a study published in the journal Science, scientists examined patterns of DNA methylation in dog genomes. Methylation is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate gene activity without changing the DNA sequence itself and is considered a useful biomarker of aging.

With age, dogs showed an overall decline in methylation levels, especially in transposons — mobile DNA sequences capable of moving through the genome or creating their own copies. The authors paid particular attention to LINE1: these elements can damage DNA, while methylation usually limits their activity.

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Link to life expectancy

More than 40% of the studied LINE1-associated regions of the genome lost methylation as the animals aged, but the rate of this process differed. According to the study's senior author, Arizona State University evolutionary biologist Noah Snyder-Mackler, epigenetic control of transposons, including LINE1, may be an important factor affecting the rate at which different dogs age.

The authors also reported that dogs whose epigenetic age was higher than expected had an elevated risk of death. In large dogs, males, and younger animals, molecular profiles were consistent with accelerated epigenetic aging. The researchers noted that further studies are needed to test the role of transposon regulation in the aging of other mammals, including humans.

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