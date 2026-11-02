The Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, near Cairo, marked its first anniversary of operation. According to The Japan Times, more than 5 million people visited the museum in its first year, despite the worsening situation in the Middle East.

More than 100,000 artifacts

The museum's collection holds more than 100,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts. They include the gold mask and other funerary items from the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun. The museum is located next to the three Pyramids of Giza, which are part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, and is one of the world's largest archaeological museums.

Anniversary evening show

From November through the end of April 2027, the museum will host a special evening show. Using lighting and music, it will recreate scenes from life in Ancient Egypt, including the flooding of the Nile and the harvest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

GEM Director General Ahmed Ghoneim told journalists that the museum had achieved its goal of attracting more tourists to the pyramid area and had contributed to the development of local tourism. Japanese specialists helped restore the discovered artifacts and train local technicians.

A visitor from Tokyo, Hideyuki Ninomiya, said that he was unable to see the entire exhibition even in three and a half hours, and that Tutankhamun's coffin and gold mask impressed him the most.

Read us on