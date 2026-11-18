An analysis of data from more than 17.2 million adults in South Korea found that both large and very small waist circumference are associated with an increased risk of death from any cause across different body mass index levels. The results were published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, News-Medical reports.

Data from more than 17 million people

The authors analyzed South Korea’s National Health Insurance Service data on 17,252,815 adults. Participants underwent routine health examinations in 2009–2010, during which their waist circumference was measured and their body mass index was determined. Follow-up continued until a participant’s death or until June 30, 2024.

The average follow-up period was nearly 14 years. During that time, 955,725 men died, or nearly 11% of all men in the sample, as did 615,825 women, or nearly 7.5% of female participants.

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U-shaped association

Researchers recorded a U-shaped association between waist circumference and the risk of death. The lowest risk was observed at a waist circumference of 80–94 cm in men and 75–89 cm in women. For body mass index, the lowest risk was associated with a range of 24–28 kg/m² in men and 23–27 kg/m² in women.

The association of a large or very small waist circumference with a higher risk of death was observed across all body mass index categories and different age groups. It was stronger at older ages, particularly among women aged 75 and older. Among people whose waist circumference was equal to or above the average for their sex, age, and body mass index, a 5 cm increase in this measure was associated with a 16% increase in the risk of death in men and a 14% increase in women.

Among people with slightly excess body weight and a waist circumference large for their body mass index, a 7–8% weight reduction was associated with a lower risk of death. At the same time, a 5 cm reduction in waist circumference with unchanged body mass index was associated with an even lower risk. The authors stressed that this was an observational study, so it does not prove a causal relationship.

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