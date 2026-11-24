Victor Wembanyama did not take part in the San Antonio Spurs’ 123-107 road victory over the Sacramento Kings. The Spurs’ leader was ruled out around 90 minutes before tip-off due to back discomfort, Sky Sports News reports.

Prior to that, Wembanyama had a productive game against the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 50 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. In the game against Sacramento, San Antonio was also without injured starting five players De’Aaron Fox, who has a shin contusion, and Dylan Harper, who has a hip injury.

Castle and Champagnie’s contribution

In Wembanyama’s absence, Stephon Castle scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists and collected eight rebounds. Julian Champagnie added 22 points, making six three-pointers. He hit four consecutive shots from beyond the arc in the second quarter, helping the Spurs regain the lead and pull away from their opponents.

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Champagnie noted that the team had already experienced stretches without Wembanyama last season, although the game looks different with him on the court. He added that San Antonio must find ways to play successfully without Wembanyama.

Road winning streak

Center Luke Kornet, who received more playing time, finished the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds. According to him, Wembanyama’s absence gives other basketball players a chance to find their rhythm thanks to more minutes on the court.

After the victory, San Antonio has a 15-3 record, has won all eight of its road games this season and shares first place in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers. Sacramento suffered the loss and has a 2-15 record.

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