Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 52 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 112-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks. With 24.2 seconds remaining, the Frenchman made the decisive free throw that secured the Spurs’ sixth consecutive victory, The Guardian reports.

A decisive finish

San Antonio held a 19-point lead early in the third quarter, but Dallas managed to get back into the game. With 5 minutes and 38 seconds left, P. J. Washington hit a three-pointer to put the Mavericks ahead, 103-100. Naji Marshall tied the score at 111-111 with 1 minute and 41 seconds remaining.

After Wembanyama’s free throw, Kyrie Irving had a chance to win the game for Dallas but missed a difficult turnaround shot in the paint with 2.5 seconds left. Irving led the Mavericks with 29 points, while Cooper Flagg had 19 points and 10 rebounds. It was Dallas’ second consecutive loss.

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A record-breaking first half

Wembanyama also recorded eight blocks, including three in 13 seconds of the second quarter. He became the first player in the past 30 seasons to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in one half. The basketball player made all 15 of his free throws in the first half.

Dylan Harper added 21 points for the Spurs, Stephon Castle scored 17, and De’Aaron Fox had 10. After the game, Harper compared Wembanyama’s dominance to Wilt Chamberlain’s play and noted his defensive contribution.

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