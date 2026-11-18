European technology startups could raise a total of $81 billion in capital in 2026, venture firm Atomico forecasts. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, this is 62% more than in the previous year and the second-highest figure since the study began in 2015.

The gap with the US

Investment in European technology startups remains substantially below the level in the United States, where such companies are forecast to raise $450 billion. Atomico partner Tom Wehmeier said that Europe has the talent, capital and demand, but these resources are either blocked or allocated inefficiently.

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According to Wehmeier, Europeans hold $50 trillion in pension funds, insurance companies and bank accounts. At the same time, only 0.01% of these funds is directed toward European venture capital, which supports local innovation.

Growth in Germany

German startups are expected to raise $13.4 billion in 2026, according to Atomico’s estimate, 89% more than a year earlier. The report notes that funding is mainly received by already established companies. Military AI developer Helsing, robotics company Neura Robotics and drone manufacturer Quantum Systems have each raised more than $1 billion in funding in recent months.

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