At the Fortune 500 Innovation Forum in Detroit, United States, it was reported that in the third quarter of 2026, venture funds invested a record $37.9 billion in defense technology companies across 269 deals. This is 117.5% more than in the previous quarter, Fortune reports, citing PitchBook data.

Signs of overheating

Mina Faltas, founder and CEO of Washington Harbour Partners, said at the forum that activity in the capital market reminds him of 2021. According to him, changes in the software-as-a-service market and the impact of artificial intelligence are directing capital into deep technology, the space industry, robotics, energy and defense.

Faltas noted that investors without relevant expertise are entering these sectors, so the market can be described as a bubble. Fortune previously reported that early-stage defense technology startups were raising funding at valuations 17 to 50 times higher than their revenue.

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Investors follow signals

Eclipse partner Aidan Medigan-Curtis described sentiment in physical technology as a propensity for risky bets. According to Medigan-Curtis, some so-called tourist investors focus on a specific person, their experience, a topic or the composition of investors in the previous round, rather than on a thorough assessment of a company’s capabilities and its market prospects.

Anduril co-founder Trae Stephens also told Fortune in June that the valuations of mid-stage defense startups are detached from reality. At the same time, Faltas stressed that sales to government entities remain a difficult task: working with the Pentagon, he said, requires targeted engagement with its various divisions.

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