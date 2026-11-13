Venezuela’s National Assembly unanimously passed a law that opens the electricity sector to private capital for the first time since its nationalization under Hugo Chávez in 2007. Oil-producing companies will be able to build power plants for their fields without separate state permission if these facilities are not connected to the national power grid, OilPrice reports.

New rules for private producers

Other private generators will need to obtain a concession from the Ministry of Electric Power to build plants with a capacity of more than 50 MW. National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said that such producers will mainly sell electricity to large consumers. The government has not yet announced tariffs for them.

The law also allows private companies and mixed-ownership enterprises to generate, transmit, distribute and sell electricity through joint ventures for terms of up to 25 years. A new regulatory body will oversee tariffs, service provision and self-generation of electricity.

Deficit in the state grid

Hydroelectric power plants and main transmission lines, on which most households depend, remain under state control. According to experts’ estimates, the state grid generates about 12,000 MW against demand that reached 16,400 MW in September. A subsidized tariff will remain for residents who cannot pay the full price.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Energy expert Miguel Lara estimated that stabilizing the grid would cost at least $15 billion over three years. Venezuelan authorities plan to increase capacity by 7,400 MW through agreements with General Electric and Argentina’s Impsa, as well as add 600 MW at the sixth unit of the Planta Centro power plant in partnership with China.

Electricity for the oil sector

Power supply problems, according to the publication, kept Venezuela’s oil exports near 1.25 million barrels per day during the summer. Spain’s Repsol, which owns 40% of the Petroquiriquire joint venture with PDVSA on Lake Maracaibo, had already been seeking suppliers of its own power plants and equipment by May.

At the same time, foreign equipment suppliers have no guarantees of payment for grid repair work. Venezuela also owes more than $2 billion to the Inter-American Development Bank, while companies working with the Venezuelan state in the energy and oil sectors operate under U.S. licenses, the terms of which Washington may change.

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