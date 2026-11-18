In Texas, United States, immigration authorities have detained former world boxing champion Jorge Linares, a 41-year-old Venezuelan. He is being held at the El Paso Processing Center in El Paso, The Guardian reports.

Lawyers’ position

According to federal detainee records reviewed by the San Antonio Express-News, Linares is being held at the El Paso Processing Center. The circumstances of his detention remain unclear, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has not publicly explained why he was taken into custody.

The boxer himself reported his detention in a post on X on Sunday. He wrote in Spanish that ICE was holding him at a border crossing in Texas. There have been no further public posts from Linares since then.

The law firm Wilner & O’Reilly, which represents the athlete, confirmed his detention on Monday. The lawyers said Linares is legally in the United States and is fully cooperating with authorities. According to them, they are working with ICE and the US Department of Homeland Security to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and expect it to be settled after the immigration process is completed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Career of a three-division champion

Gilberto Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association, also confirmed Linares’ detention and said he remains in contact with his family. According to Mendoza, immigration lawyers are handling the case.

Linares won world championship titles in three weight divisions: featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight. In May 2018, he faced Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko in New York in a fight for the WBA lightweight title: Linares knocked his opponent down in the sixth round but lost after a body shot in the tenth.

Linares ended his career in October 2023 after losing to Britain’s Jack Catterall in Liverpool. His professional record is 47 wins, 29 by knockout, and nine losses.

Read us on