US Vice President J.D. Vance, at a press conference at the White House in Washington, did not directly support President Donald Trump’s assertion that Iran was close to creating nuclear weapons in February and that this allegedly made war against the Islamic Republic necessary. The Guardian reports.

Trump, answering a question about Vance’s statement on the reasons for the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections, said that he would repeat the decision to go to war. According to him, the United States cannot allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

The vice president’s response

Journalists asked Vance whether he considered the war with Iran justified. The vice president said he was not in a position to question the president’s decision. He also said that the US goal should be to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and called Iran the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.

At the same time, Vance did not directly state that he shared Trump’s assessment that Iran was close to creating nuclear weapons or that military action had been necessary. He added that such decisions are made by the president and that his job is to support the head of state.

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Statements on the war and intelligence data

After the midterm elections, Vance wrote on social media that the war had caused the Republicans’ defeat. He suggested that supporters of military action acknowledge that losing the Senate for the next six years could have been the price of that decision.

Trump had previously claimed that Iran was allegedly two weeks away from obtaining nuclear weapons. At the same time, then-US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified to Congress in March 2025 that US intelligence assessed that Iran had not sought to create nuclear weapons for more than two decades. According to her, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had not authorized the nuclear weapons program suspended in 2003.

On June 21, 2025, Trump ordered the bombing of Iranian uranium-enrichment facilities and called the operation a military success. At the end of February 2026, when announcing the start of a full-scale war with Iran, he explained it as necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

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