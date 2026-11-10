U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter Venture Global plans to develop autonomous energy hubs for large data centers at its sites in Louisiana. By 2031, the company wants to provide them with 5 GW of capacity and double it to 10 GW by 2034, Fortune reports.

Venture Global co-founder and CEO Mike Sabel said the company has its own industrial power grid and can expand it without connecting future data centers to the public power grid or water supply system. According to him, each of the company’s two sites can operate as a turnkey energy complex for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Two LNG sites in Louisiana

Venture Global operates the Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in southwestern Louisiana and Plaquemines LNG in the southeastern part of the state. Near Calcasieu Pass, the company is building a third major facility, CP2 LNG. According to Sabel, the commissioning of CP2 is expected to begin in July 2027, ahead of schedule.

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The company is expanding agreements with GE Vernova and Baker Huges for the supply of gas turbines and transformer equipment to develop its energy infrastructure. Venture Global is also testing potential customers’ interest in locating large data centers on its properties.

Liquefied gas export targets

By the end of 2027, Venture Global expects to become the world’s largest LNG exporter by volume, surpassing Cheniere Energy and QatarEnergy. The company also expects its total export capacity to exceed 100 million tonnes of LNG per year by 2030.

In the third quarter, Venture Global posted $2.55 billion in net profit, compared with $429 million in the same period a year earlier. Before the release of its quarterly results, the company’s shares had risen 73% since the beginning of the year.

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