The upper house of Algeria’s parliament unanimously approved the deployment of military units to neighboring Niger. Algeria’s Constitution allows the president to send military units abroad provided that both chambers of parliament support the decision by a two-thirds majority, Al Jazeera reports.

Parliamentary vote

The Council of the Nation, the upper house of parliament, held an emergency session to vote on sending troops. The lower house, the People’s National Assembly, was due to hold a separate session later the same day, Algerian newspaper El Khabar reported.

If the deployment is finally approved, it will be the first mission by Algeria’s military outside the country since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. Algerian units are expected to guard oil facilities in Niger.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Military cooperation

The vote took place after Niger’s defense minister, General Salifou Modi, visited Algeria. He met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the chief of staff of the People’s National Army, General Said Chengriha. Following the talks, the sides signed a protocol on military cooperation, the details of which were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Tebboune confirmed that Algeria had sent fighter jets to Niger at the end of August to help counter what he described as an attempted coup in Niamey. Algeria’s Ministry of Defense said that, at the request of the Nigerien authorities, two patrols of four Su-30 aircraft each, as well as an aerial refueling aircraft, arrived at Niamey airport.

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