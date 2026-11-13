In Tokyo, a special committee of the upper house of Japan’s parliament on November 13 began considering a bill to reduce the consumption tax rate on food products and non-alcoholic beverages. The document provides for cutting the rate from 8% to 1% for two years, starting in April 2027, The Japan Times reports.

Support for workers

Alongside the tax cut, authorities plan to introduce income-linked cash payments for low- and middle-income workers. They are intended to compensate for the 1% tax that will remain after the planned rate reduction.

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After the tax rate on food and non-alcoholic beverages returns to 8%, the payment program is to be expanded. Opposition representatives in the upper house are seeking broader support measures for households both during the period of the reduced rate and after it ends.

Support in the chamber

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are four seats short of a majority in the upper house. Therefore, the coalition is likely to seek support from either Komeito or the Democratic Party for the People. Both political forces opposed the bill when the lower house approved it last week.

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