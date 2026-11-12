Taiwan’s Supreme Administrative Court upheld a ruling by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, which found the Taichung headquarters of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to be illegally acquired property. As Taipei Times reports, the decision concludes a years-long legal dispute over the building.

Former city government building

According to the committee, the KMT illegally used the Taichung city government building from the period of Japanese colonial rule for 36 years as the headquarters of its local branch and a public service center.

The committee said that when the city government asked the party to vacate the premises, the KMT secured NT$35 million in relocation compensation in 1985. According to the committee, the party used the funds to purchase state-owned land at a discount for its new headquarters.

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KMT lawsuit

In 2023, the committee ruled that the property had been improperly acquired and must be returned to the city. That same year, the KMT filed an administrative lawsuit against the committee.

The Taipei High Administrative Court ruled against the party in June last year, after which the KMT appealed. The Supreme Administrative Court upheld the ruling. The committee also called on Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen to use the returned building in the public interest.

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