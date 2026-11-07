Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, said on 6 November that he was rejecting the title of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN), also known as Blue Silk. According to Premium Times Nigeria, the Nigerian Law Society (NLS) allegedly awarded him the title during its annual conference in the Utako district of Abuja.

Fani-Kayode’s position

In a statement signed by his media aide, Lizzy Okoji, Fani-Kayode said that he had not personally authorized or approved the acceptance of the title and was distancing himself from its conferment.

He explained that he had sent a representative to the NLS event for official matters at the society’s invitation. Fani-Kayode described his representative’s acceptance of the title as an unfortunate administrative decision that did not reflect his position or beliefs.

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Fani-Kayode, who has 41 years of legal practice experience, also questioned the legal status of the NLS. He said that he had no intention of undermining the authority of the legal profession or damaging its reputation.

Controversy surrounding Blue Silk

As the publication notes, the NLS has drawn attention in recent years by positioning itself as a rival to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and by introducing the controversial Blue Silk title in 2025. According to Premium Times Nigeria, the title was also awarded alongside Fani-Kayode to Seyi Tinubu, Olufunmilayo Osifuye, Ihudiebube Chukwumdi and Alabi Adigun.

In November 2025, the NBA said that Tonye Jaja’s promotion of the “privileged title” Blue Silk did not comply with the regulatory system of the legal profession and was misleading regarding institutional structures. On 12 February, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee warned lawyers not to use the Blue Silk designation, stressing that it is not recognized in Nigeria’s legal profession. In May, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a lawsuit seeking to introduce Blue Silk as an alternative to the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

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