UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih called for a political resolution to the war in Sudan, which has been ongoing for a fourth year. In an interview with France 24, he called the conflict shameful and said the world must stop it.

Millions forcibly displaced

According to Salih, millions of people have been forcibly displaced by the war. He also said that hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, injured and traumatized. In the UNHCR chief’s view, the fact that this is happening in the 21st century is shameful.

Salih, who was previously president of Iraq and was himself a refugee, took over as head of UNHCR in January. He stressed that a political solution is needed to end the conflict.

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Humanitarian funding cuts

The High Commissioner described the impact of funding cuts by the United States as severe, while noting that the European Union had increased its support for the agency. According to him, in Adre, Chad, UNHCR can provide refugees with only eight litres of water per person per day.

In a community of around 60,000 refugees in Gambella, Ethiopia, there is only one doctor, Salih added. He called the situation unacceptable and warned that the asylum system is under threat because of politicized debates. In his view, granting asylum does not contradict migration control but complements it.

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