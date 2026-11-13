UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called on the Houthis in Yemen to hand over to the family the body of Mohammed al-Shami, an employee of his office who died in custody for undetermined reasons. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, al-Shami had been detained by the Houthi group since June 6, 2024.

Family learned of the death with a delay

Relatives of the UN employee learned of his death on October 30, more than a month after it occurred. They were not told the causes or circumstances of his death. According to Türk, his colleague should be buried with dignity and in accordance with the wishes of the family, which had had no contact with him during the two years of his detention.

In a statement, the family said that the Houthis had in principle agreed to an investigation. Al-Shami’s relatives called for the truth about his fate not to be allowed to disappear.

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Dozens of UN employees are being held in Yemen

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the demand to return the body. The group had previously said that the detainees were part of a spy network allegedly working for the United States and Israel.

More than 70 UN staff members and dozens of humanitarian workers are still being held in Yemen. Türk’s office said that a video circulated this week likely shows a confession by one of the detainees. The office expressed concern that those being held could be tortured or mistreated.

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