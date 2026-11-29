Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has ordered the reorganization of the country’s intelligence system. This was stated by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Cyprus Mail reports.

Bill on reorganization

According to Ghalibaf, the government must appoint a permanent intelligence minister without delay after the Guardian Council, the constitutional supervisory body, considers legislative changes concerning the reorganization of the agency. Iran’s parliament on Sunday approved the general provisions of the bill and began considering its individual clauses.

The speaker said that lawmakers initially asked the government to submit its own bill on restructuring the ministry. However, due to delays, parliament began preparing the document independently.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Requirements for candidates

The bill provides for expanding the pool of candidates for the post of intelligence minister. Candidates may be non-clerics with a master’s degree, knowledge and experience in the intelligence field, as well as at least ten years of mid-level or senior management experience.

At the same time, the post may be held by candidates who have the qualification of ijtihad — the ability to independently interpret Islamic law. The previous intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, was killed on March 18 as a result of an Israeli strike, and a successor has still not been appointed.

The report notes that the reform is taking place after a series of events in recent years that exposed significant gaps in Iran’s security and intelligence system.

Read us on