Japan’s Supreme Court ruled that the July 2025 House of Councillors election was held in an unconstitutional state due to significant inequality in the weight of votes. At the same time, the court did not invalidate the voting results. As The Japan Times reports, the ruling concerned 16 lawsuits filed by two groups of lawyers.

The plaintiffs argued that the disparity in the weight of votes was so great that it violated the constitution and demanded that the election results be declared invalid. The court found that the maximum disparity reached 3.13 times: a vote in a less populated district carried weight equivalent to 3.13 votes in a densely populated urban district.

Criticism of parliament

The court sharply criticized Japan’s parliament, or the Diet, for failing to take concrete steps to correct the disparity. It called the situation an unacceptable inequality and pointed to stagnation in resolving the problem.

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The wording “unconstitutional state” means that the inequality is already serious, but parliament is still being given time to eliminate it. If lawmakers’ response is too slow, the court may find the elections unconstitutional, which could lead to the annulment of their results.

Previous changes to the system

The Supreme Court had already used this wording regarding House of Councillors elections in 1992, 2010 and 2013. After the ruling on the 2013 election, when the maximum disparity was 4.77 times, parliament backed the merger of sparsely populated districts. In 2016, the prefectures of Tottori and Shimane, as well as Tokushima and Kochi, were merged, reducing the maximum disparity to 3.08 times.

Since then, parliament has not approved any new district mergers because of differences between political parties. Reform of the House of Councillors is complicated by its system: each prefecture is a separate electoral district, and members of the chamber are elected for six years, with half of the membership reelected every three years. In the lower house of parliament, district boundaries are reviewed using the Adams method to keep the disparity below a two-to-one ratio.

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