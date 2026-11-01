Kenya’s Supreme Court has criticized the Nairobi County government for failing to establish a legally valid planning system to regulate construction in the capital. The court heard a dispute between developers and the Rapta Road Residents Association and found that the main violation was the county’s institutional inability to maintain an adequate planning framework, Nation Kenya reports.

Planning must be lawful and accessible

The court stressed that cities must develop under a lawful, consistent and publicly accessible planning system. Such documents should be regularly reviewed in view of population growth, housing needs and changes in the urban environment. Changes allowing denser development or taller buildings must be adopted transparently and in accordance with the procedure established by law.

In the judges’ view, residents are entitled to meaningful participation in planning, while developers are entitled to clear, predictable and consistently applied rules. The court also noted that approval of a plan must be accompanied by inspections, monitoring and oversight by county authorities and regulators. Failure to perform these duties may result in personal criminal liability for officials under the Physical and Land Use Planning Act.

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Dispute over high-rise buildings

The residents’ association challenged permits issued to about 15 developers along Rapta Road. In an area previously considered a low-density residential zone, multi-storey buildings of up to 28 floors were being constructed. The 2004 zoning guidelines allowed buildings of up to four floors in the area, but the court said that document was outdated and had been adopted under repealed legislation.

At the same time, the court found no evidence of ongoing environmental harm that would violate residents’ constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment. It noted that an order to demolish the buildings would not resolve the institutional problem of the county authorities. The court also upheld the lower courts’ findings that the developers had met environmental impact assessment requirements.

Nairobi’s 2021 Development Control Policy did not acquire binding legal force because it was not approved by the County Assembly. Instead, on June 18, 2026, the county adopted and published a new Development Control Policy. The Supreme Court did not assess its validity or content, but referred the case back to the Court of Appeal to consider the document’s possible impact on the implementation of structural orders issued in September 2025.

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