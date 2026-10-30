In Australia, the Supreme Court of Queensland in Brisbane has for a second time denied former The Bachelor reality show contestant Sam James Wood bail. According to ABC News Australia, the 46-year-old Wood will remain in custody for at least another six months, while a trial on the merits is expected between mid-2027 and the first quarter of 2028.

Wood has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation. According to the prosecution, the alleged incident occurred on October 3 in Noosa during a family holiday with his wife, Snezana Wood, and her daughter. Wood had previously denied the allegations.

Court decision

Justice Peter McCafferty described the charges as extremely serious, stressing that they remain untested allegations until the case is heard in court. He said he was not satisfied that the risk of further offences, possible interference with witnesses, or a threat to the safety and wellbeing of other people had been sufficiently reduced.

According to the judge, the prosecution case against Wood is not weak. It is expected to be based on written statements and recordings of police interviews with Snezana Wood and her daughter. Prosecutors also plan to seek the admission of photographs that Snezana Wood allegedly took after another alleged strangulation incident in the state of Victoria five years ago. The defence is expected to challenge the admissibility of these materials.

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Timeline for proceedings

Prosecutor Jessica Guy suggested that the trial could be scheduled for the period from May to August 2027. Wood's lawyer, Paula Morrow, called this timetable unrealistic and said it was more likely that the trial would begin between mid-2027 and the first quarter of 2028.

The defence argued that the period spent in custody before trial could exceed the sentence Wood might receive if convicted. The parties agreed that the likely term of imprisonment would be about two years, with eligibility for parole potentially arising after 12 months. At the same time, the judge noted that each charge carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years' imprisonment.

Wood is currently being held at the maximum-security Wolston Correctional Centre in Wacol, west of Brisbane, under a special security directive. He may file a new bail application only if there is a substantial change in circumstances; he may also appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal.

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