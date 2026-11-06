Nepal’s Supreme Court has postponed a decision on registering a petition by Dan Bahadur Karki, who is challenging his removal from the post of inspector general of police. Lawyer Tika Bahadur Kunwar submitted the document on his behalf on November 5, and the court administration said it needed time to review it. As The Kathmandu Post reports, Supreme Court registrar Tagindra Kattel said a decision on registration was to be made on November 6.

Claims in the petition

Karki is asking for the government’s decision to appoint him as the prime minister’s special adviser on security to be annulled and for him to be reinstated as police chief until the completion of his legally stipulated term. He also demands that newly appointed police chief Manjaya Kumar K C be temporarily barred from performing the duties of inspector general while the case is under consideration.

The petition states that the government removed Karki before the end of his term without giving him an opportunity to respond to the grounds for the decision. The petitioner believes that appointment to another post cannot be a means of circumventing the legal safeguards established for dismissing the police chief.

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Appointment of a new chief

The Cabinet removed Karki from office and appointed him as the prime minister’s security adviser. Additional Inspector General Manjaya Kumar K C was appointed the new police chief and has already assumed his duties.

The petition also seeks to have K C’s appointment and related decisions declared invalid. The petitioner asks that K C justify the legality of holding the post and that Karki be allowed to remain police chief until the end of the service term set by the Nepal Police Regulations of 2014. Karki had led the police since November 2025, and his term was to last until March 2028.

If the petition is registered, a hearing may be scheduled after the Tihar holiday recess, when the court resumes work. The court may issue an interim order preserving the status quo and summon the parties, or first require them to provide explanations regarding interim measures.

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