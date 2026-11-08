Pakistan’s Supreme Court has acquitted brothers Liaqat Ali and Umar Draz in a blasphemy case, overturning death sentences previously upheld by the Lahore High Court. The men spent about 20 years behind bars, Dawn reports.

Overturning the sentences

A court in Jhang sentenced both brothers to death on March 27, 2006, and imposed a fine of 500,000 Pakistani rupees on each of them. If the fine was not paid, the sentence provided for five years of rigorous imprisonment. On September 17, 2015, the Lahore High Court dismissed their appeals and left the sentences in force.

The brothers’ appeals were heard by a three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi. The main judgment was prepared by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim. Justice Shakeel Ahmad concurred with the acquittal and set out an additional opinion.

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Psychiatric findings

The defence referred to the brothers’ mental condition, arguing that at the time of the alleged offence they lacked the necessary intent. The Supreme Court considered three psychiatric assessments: a Faisalabad hospital board found both men mentally sound in 2007, while a board of eight specialists diagnosed bipolar affective disorder with psychotic symptoms in 2023.

A board of nine specialists concluded in September 2025 that both brothers had bipolar disorder in a manic episode. It pointed to the absence of insight into their condition and an inability to understand their own actions at the time of the alleged offence. The court noted that unanimous findings by specialised boards involving professors of psychiatry carry more weight than the earlier assessment by a board that included one psychiatrist.

In the court’s view, the medical findings create doubt regarding the brothers’ criminal liability, and they therefore cannot be denied the benefit of the doubt. The Supreme Court also expects the management of the Punjab Institute of Mental Health in Lahore to ensure continuity of their treatment. In his additional opinion, Justice Ahmad stressed that a psychiatric diagnosis alone is insufficient to apply the provision on insanity: it is necessary to determine whether a person could understand the nature of the act, its wrongfulness, or its contrariness to the law at the time of the incident.

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