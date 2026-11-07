Pakistan’s Supreme Court has set out the grounds under which an accused person’s release on bail may be cancelled, including attempts to influence witnesses, interfere with an investigation, or the risk of fleeing beyond the court’s jurisdiction. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar outlined eight legal principles in the ruling, The Express Tribune reports.

Grounds for bail cancellation

The court stated that bail may be cancelled if the decision to grant it is prima facie unlawful or unjust. Grounds also include attempts by the accused to influence prosecution witnesses, manipulate evidence, or obstruct the administration of justice.

Among other circumstances, the court cited the likelihood that the accused could flee beyond the court’s jurisdiction, interfere with an impartial investigation, or commit a similar offence while on bail. New facts or evidence discovered during the investigation that indicate the person’s possible involvement in the offence may also constitute grounds for cancelling bail.

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Case circumstances in Larkana

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the Sindh High Court. The case concerns the death of Noor Hussain on March 3, 2024: according to case materials, he died after an electrical wire supplying power to shops through a special line snapped.

On January 30, 2025, a Larkana sessions court judge rejected accused Ali Asghar Khokhar’s application for pre-arrest bail. However, on October 20, 2025, the Larkana bench of the Sindh High Court granted him bail, including due to a nine-month delay in registering the crime report.

The Supreme Court ruled that this delay and Khokhar’s alleged role in the incident require further clarification. The court also ordered that a copy of the ruling be sent to the chairman of Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), so that Wapda and the relevant power company can examine the role of people involved in the allegedly illegal supply of electricity, its theft, and private diversion.

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