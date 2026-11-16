South Korea’s Supreme Court is set to announce its decision on Thursday in the case of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. An appeals court sentenced him to 15 years in prison in an insurrection case. The court’s full bench is to announce its ruling at 4:00 p.m. after a second round of deliberations — one day before the end of Han’s current detention period, Korea Herald reports.

Rulings by two instances

On January 21, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for playing a key role in the insurrection and other crimes. He was taken into custody the same day and has spent nearly 10 months at the Seoul Detention Center.

On May 7, the Seoul High Court upheld the guilty verdict on the insurrection charge but reduced the sentence to 15 years. Both Han Duck-soo and special prosecutors appealed this decision.

Details of the proceedings

Special prosecutors indicted Han Duck-soo in August 2025. The charges included aiding the leader of the insurrection in connection with former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024. Prosecutors later added an alternative charge of playing a key role in the insurrection.

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The appeals court found that Han Duck-soo had proposed convening a government meeting before the declaration of martial law in order to create the appearance that cabinet members had discussed the decision. The court also found that, after martial law was declared, he attempted to collect government members’ signatures to document their presence.

The court also found that Han Duck-soo discussed with then Interior Minister Lee Sang-min the implementation of orders to block key institutions and cut off electricity and water supplies to certain media outlets. At the same time, the appeals court rejected the first-instance court’s finding that Han bore separate criminal liability for failing to properly notify all government members and for the lack of substantive discussion.

In August, the Supreme Court referred the cases of Han Duck-soo and Lee Sang-min to the full bench of justices, citing the historical significance of the cases and the need to consider the roles of both defendants together. The first discussion took place on September 29, while a date for a decision in Lee Sang-min’s case has not yet been set.

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