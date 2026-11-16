South Korea’s Supreme Court has overturned previous rulings in two cases concerning music played without separate permission in stores associated with Hankook Tire & Technology and LG Electronics. A company may be required to return the benefit from such use of music only if it is proven that it received that benefit itself, Korea Herald reports.

On October 27, the court sent both cases back for retrial. The lawsuits were filed by the Korea Music Copyright Association.

The Hankook Tire case

In 2020, the association filed a lawsuit against Hankook Tire for 146.92 million won, or about $110,000. The dispute concerned background music at T’station stores operated directly by the company or run as franchises between 2009 and 2016.

Lower courts found that the limitation period for a compensation claim had expired, but ordered Hankook Tire to return about 9.42 million won as unjustly obtained benefit. They believed the company had indirectly benefited by attracting franchisees and increasing revenue from franchise fees.

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The Supreme Court noted that franchisees were responsible for playing music in their stores. The Seoul Central District Court must determine whether Hankook Tire’s franchisees paid for the music service and whether the music helped attract new franchisees or increase franchise fees.

Review of the LG Electronics case

In the case against LG Electronics, the association sought 267.92 million won over the broadcasting and playing of music at LG Best Shop stores in 2014–2016. Initially, the courts of first instance and appeal sided with LG Electronics, finding that the recordings fell under a copyright exception for phonograms made for sale.

During the first review, the Supreme Court ruled that these recordings had been made for use as in-store music, meaning the exception did not apply to them. After that, the Seoul High Court awarded the association about 40 million won, and both sides appealed the ruling.

In its new decision, the Supreme Court stated that the LG Electronics group company that operated the stores is a separate legal entity. The court found insufficient evidence that LG Electronics directly received the benefit from the music and returned the case to the Seoul High Court.

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