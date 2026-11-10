In Poland, the Supreme Court overturned two orders on the immediate suspension from duties of Constitutional Tribunal judges Bogdan Święczkowski and Bartłomiej Sochański. This was reported by Polsat News.

Overturning the previous ruling

The Supreme Court considered Święczkowski’s and Sochański’s appeal against its own Friday ruling. At the time, the court found that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal as a separate judicial authority.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned that ruling and referred the case to the Professional Liability Chamber. On the same day, the chamber reviewed the orders of October 30 on the immediate suspension from duties, including the duties of the president and vice president of the Constitutional Tribunal, and overturned both documents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reactions to the decision

Polish Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek criticized the Supreme Court’s decision. Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska stated that possible Supreme Court decisions do not affect the validity of the orders on the immediate suspension from duties of Święczkowski and Sochański.

According to her, such orders can be reviewed only by the Constitutional Tribunal’s disciplinary court, formed by drawing lots among the tribunal’s judges. Deputy Justice Minister Dariusz Mazur also called the Supreme Court’s decision absurd and said it had been issued beyond the court’s jurisdiction.

Read us on