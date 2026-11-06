Somalia’s Supreme Court has ruled that the one-year extension of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s term was illegal. The court also ordered political leaders to agree on an election plan within 30 days and hold elections within 90 days, BBC News reports.

Court ruling

Mohamud’s four-year presidential term ended in May. In March, parliament approved legislative changes that allowed the president’s administration to extend his powers by another year. Opposition groups said the constitutional changes were being used to prolong the president’s rule.

Mohamud insisted that the reforms were needed to move the country toward fully democratic elections instead of a system under which representatives are selected by clan elders. However, the court ruled that these changes could not be applied retroactively to the incumbent presidential term.

Dispute over court chief

The court’s ruling came a day after Mohamud dismissed Supreme Court Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed. The court declared that decision invalid and said the president did not have the authority to make such a dismissal. The court also stressed that the chief justice can only be removed through an established constitutional procedure.

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The president appointed Ibrahim Idle Suleiman to the position, which he had previously held. The presidential administration explained the dismissal by citing complaints about the administration of justice and the need to ensure a fair and transparent judicial system.

Uncertainty over elections

The electoral commission scheduled parliamentary elections for April 15, 2027, and presidential elections for a month later. The opposition and the regional administrations of Puntland and Jubaland opposed this timetable. The president called for nationwide talks on November 14–18, but opposition leaders questioned his legitimacy to convene such consultations.

Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire also said that the president had sent security forces to the Supreme Court and attempted to arrest its chief justice. AFP was unable to independently confirm the deployment of security forces, although Somali media circulated photographs of armed men on the court premises.

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